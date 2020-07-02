1/1
Edward Terence "Terry" Kane
Edward Terence "Terry" Kane 2020
Webster Groves, MO—Kane, Edward Terence "Terry", 70, of Webster Groves, MO, formerly of Springfield, IL, died at his residence on June 29th, 2020. Terry attended Griffin and Springfield High Schools, and earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Illinois. He was a "super" fan of Benedictine University and Illini baseball teams, as well as the St. Louis Blues. Terry is survived by devoted sisters Jennifer (Paul) Hasak, Jeanne "Tess" Stephenitch, Shelagh (Duane) Fant, Janet (Mike) Young, and Noreen (Larry) Gant, loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, and dear friends. His parents Edward and Janet Kane and brother-in-law Paul Stephenitch preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Terry's memory to Backstoppers, Inc.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
