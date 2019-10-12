Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Side Christian Church
Springfield, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Federated Church
Avon, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Federated Church
Avon, IL
Edwin Fitzgibbon Obituary
Edwin Fitzgibbon 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edwin Ralph Fitzgibbon, 82, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. He was surrounded by family and friends.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, October 15, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, Illinois. Additional services will be held at the Federated Church in Avon, Illinois on Wednesday, October 16, with visitation from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service with burial at Avon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana – a school of which Ed was a long-time supporter. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home Avon, IL is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
