Edwin R. "Ed" Davison 1925 - 2019
Winter Garden, FL—Edwin (Ed) R. Davison, 93, of Winter Garden, FL passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with his family by his side, at Cornerstone Mike Conley Hospice House, Clermont, FL.
He was born May 31, 1925, to Mary Elizabeth Lillian Polkinghorn Davison and Horatio Roy Davison in Richmond Heights, MO. He married Theresa Mae Bowen April 12, 1946.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Davison; and his infant son, Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; two daughters, Linda (Jerry) Kleiss of Tolono, IL and Kathy Davison of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Kristopher (Kathryn) Kleiss of Philo, IL and Laura (Nouredine Benchekroun) Kleiss of Orlando, FL; six great grandchildren, Connor Kleiss, Bryan Kleiss, Molly Kleiss, Lacey Kleiss, Zara Benchekroun, and Nora Benchekroun.
Ed met Theresa at Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, MO, both class of 1943. They were high school sweethearts then and every day since. Early on they lived in Kirkwood MO, Sedalia MO, Princeton WV, and Quincy IL, where Ed engineered radio stations. They finally found a long time family home in Springfield, IL where they moved when Ed helped to start the Springfield radio station WMAY. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. For Hawkins Electric, which later became Midden Electric, he ran sound and electronics for the Illinois House of Representatives. He helped put WNNS radio, Springfield, on the air as one of the original owners. He began Electronic Specialty Company, which sold audio equipment and background music services to many regional businesses.
Ed and Theresa have always been great St. Louis Cardinals fans. In retirement they held season tickets in both St. Louis and St. Petersburg/Jupiter. They would live in Springfield in the summers and follow the Cardinals to Florida for spring training. They later moved permanently to Palm City, FL.
Ed's main hobby was being an amateur radio operator (HAM). His call sign was WE9D. Ed passed away at 10:10EST. His daughters knew about radio "ten codes" and figured it had to have a meaning. After research, they found that originally 10-10 meant "out of service". Ed's heartwarming stories will be missed by Theresa, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his ham buddies. 10-4, SK.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019