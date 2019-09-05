|
Eileen C. Jones 1918 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Eileen C. Jones, 101, of Springfield died at 12:15 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1918 in Springfield, the daughter of Westley N. and Rena Wood Cary. She married Robert W. Jones on October 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death on June 18, 1995.
Eileen worked for the Illinois State Department of Revenue in the audit department; retiring in 2002 after 35 years. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church and Women's Society of Christian Service. She was a graduate of Illinois Business College and a sorority sister.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert Westley (Debbie) Jones of Geneva and Timothy Wayne Jones of Springfield; three grandchildren, Chrisi Hagan of Lewis Center, OH, Melissa Cleer Jones and Elizabeth Simon, both of Springfield; one niece, Connie (Gary) Wilson of Springfield; one nephew, George Thomas Coontz, of Springfield; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Lavina Coontz and Geraldine Winn.
Visitation: 3 – 5 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Bill Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019