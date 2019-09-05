Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen C. Jones


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen C. Jones Obituary
Eileen C. Jones 1918 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Eileen C. Jones, 101, of Springfield died at 12:15 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1918 in Springfield, the daughter of Westley N. and Rena Wood Cary. She married Robert W. Jones on October 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death on June 18, 1995.
Eileen worked for the Illinois State Department of Revenue in the audit department; retiring in 2002 after 35 years. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church and Women's Society of Christian Service. She was a graduate of Illinois Business College and a sorority sister.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert Westley (Debbie) Jones of Geneva and Timothy Wayne Jones of Springfield; three grandchildren, Chrisi Hagan of Lewis Center, OH, Melissa Cleer Jones and Elizabeth Simon, both of Springfield; one niece, Connie (Gary) Wilson of Springfield; one nephew, George Thomas Coontz, of Springfield; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Lavina Coontz and Geraldine Winn.
Visitation: 3 – 5 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Bill Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now