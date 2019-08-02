|
Eileen Eskew 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Eileen Eskew, 96, of Girard, died at 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Eileen was born January 17, 1923 in Girard, the daughter of Henry and Lela Peat. Eileen married George W. Eskew on May 25, 1943 in Girard; he preceded her in death on February 20, 1999.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Peat; sisters, Ruth Hendrickson and Hilda Hays; and great-grandson, Joseph Cumming.
She is survived by her daughters, Katherine (husband, Sonny) Bristow of Girard, Elizabeth (husband, Jim) Hensey of Springfield, and Janice (husband, Ed) Chorn of Auburn; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with burial at 1:30 p.m. in Prairie Lawn Memorial Garden, 17224 Prairie Lawn Road, Carlinville.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019