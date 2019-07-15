|
|
Eileen F. Drendel 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Eileen F. Drendel, 93, of Springfield, died at Villa East on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born March 28, 1926 to Joseph Eddington and Rose (Wilson) Eddington, and they preceded her in death. She married Virgil Drendel on October 20, 1945 and he preceded her in death on September 2, 1991.
She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Wade-Day of Pleasant Plains and Kathleen (Dennis) Rodems of Auburn; four sons, Richard (Maria) Drendel of AL, Raymond (Carol) Drendel of Divernon, John Drendel of Springfield, and Albert (Sue) Drendel of MD, fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; three sisters, Patricia Fleck of Lincoln, Carol (Sister Mary Trinita OP) of Jackson, MS, Judith (Ron) Blakley of Chatham; one brother, James Eddington of Springfield; daughter-in-law, Reny Drendel; 2 sisters-in-law, Ann and Jean Eddington and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Donald "Patrick" and Henry Drendel, two sisters, Mary Riddle and Rose Blakley, and three brothers, Joseph Eddington, William Eddington and Thomas Eddington and two grandsons, David Drendel (son of Richard and Maria Drendel) and Steven Drendel (son of Albert and Sue Drendel).
Eileen was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church. She was a homemaker and volunteered as a secretary at St. Cabrini Church. She was a member of POLK of A, St. Frances Cabrini Altar Society, Legion of Mary, St. Louise de Marillac Guild and Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved rummage sales and church activities. She was known by her grandchildren as "purple grandma".
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 5 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Church with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cabrini Church.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 16 to July 17, 2019