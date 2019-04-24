|
|
Eileen M. Goodwin 2019
Laguna Hills, CA—Eileen M. Goodwin died at the age of 100 in Laguna Hills, CA. The widow of Dr. Robert M. Goodwin, she is survived by her son, Rob and wife Judy, from CT; her son, Tom from MA; and her daughters Lisa and Laura, from CA and NM. She is also survived by two grandsons, Thomas, wife Melissa and daughter Amelia from VA: and Ethan, his wife Bridget and son Bodhi from TX. She is also sorely missed by Archie her beloved feline companion.
Born in Los Angeles, she spent her childhood in Crestwood, NY: and as a young woman Marjorie (Mandl) studied and taught piano. She was a scholarship student while attending Cornell University and proudly elected Phi Beta Kappa; graduating at age 19. Eileen later pursued her music studies at Juilliard School, performing abroad as well as in the U.S.
After her marriage in 1940, she moved to Springfield, IL, residing there for many years while raising her family, helping her husband establish a successful medical practice, while continuing to give piano recitals.
She will long be remembered by many for her intelligence, grace, wit, and especially her kindness and her warmth. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to a charitable cause, such as one for children, animal welfare, or the environment.
" If there's a heaven, she's there." — friend, Sam Provenzano
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019