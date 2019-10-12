Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Eileen M. Lueck


1920 - 2019
Eileen M. Lueck Obituary
Eileen M. Lueck 1920 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Eileen M. Lueck, 99, of Springfield died at 7:10 pm, Friday, October, 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1920 in Flanagan, IL to Milo and Rosa (Bachman) Zehr. She married Elmer Lueck and he preceded her in death in 1975.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; one son, Paul Lueck; one brother, Paul Zehr; and companion of 33 years, Richard Erickson.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Groth of Springfield; one son, Rich Lueck of Auburn; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter; one sister, Ruth Slagel of Bloomington; two sister-in-laws, Gladys Hill of Dearborn, MI and Wilma Zehr of Gridley, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Eileen was a resident of Springfield most of her life where she retired from the State of Illinois after 30 years of service. She was member of and Concordia Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed embroidery, gardening, and wintering in Texas.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend James Hennig officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
