Eileen Marie Davis 1929 - 2019
Rochester , IL—Eileen Marie Davis, 89, of Rochester, died peacefully in her sleep at St John's Hospital in Springfield on April 3, 2019.
Eileen was born on May 7, 1929, to Roy and Ruth Davis, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her younger brothers , Bill and Joe, a niece Evelyn Olso, and a nephew, Billy Davis. She is survived by a niece Shelley, two nephews, Joe and Bob and several great nieces and nephews. Eileen Spent her life caring for other people, especially their children, starting with the Johnson Children, Anita, Denise, Mark and David, which continued when she cared for Anita's daughter, Courtney Poffenberger. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her well and the cats she loved. She was a member of the South Fork Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM Sunday, April 7, at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home with Reverend David Johnson Officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
in Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Fork Church of Christ.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019