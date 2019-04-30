Elaine Kay Conrady 1952 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Elaine Kay Conrady, 66, of Lincoln passed away at 10:43 a.m. on April 26, 2019, into eternal life at St. Clara's Rehab & Senior Care in Lincoln, Illinois. Cremation rights will be accorded by her request.

Elaine was born September 30, 1952, in Lincoln, IL to Wayne Allen and Lois Elaine (Paulus) Conrady. She was their first born of five children. Her parents preceded her in death.

Surviving Elaine are four siblings: two sisters, Carla (Greg) Jurgenson, Jan (Mark) Schleder and two brothers, Gary (Valerie) Conrady and Gregory (Lisa) Conrady. Also, Elaine leaves behind dear aunts and uncles and two special friends, Roberta Klokkenga and Wanda Riley.

Elaine graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School (1970), Hartsburg, IL and Midstate Business College (1972), Peoria, IL.

Elaine worked for the Secretary of State office in Springfield for 37 years from which she retired in August, 2018. She also assisted her parents in their business adventures by managing the Sportsman's Cove in Springfield under their ownership and acted as administrative assistant for the Big Oak Hunting Paradise. Elaine served as President for the Residents' Council at St. Clara's for the past several years. Her favorite activity at St. Clara's was bingo.

Elaine's passions were caring for and loving her nieces and nephews, who she followed in whatever activity they were currently participating and continued the support with her great nieces and nephews. Elaine was a loyal Hartem Stags Alum. Elaine's love of family was very strong. She was our family historian. Elaine was secretary-treasurer for the Conrady Reunion for many years until she was no longer able to attend.

Elaine was a member of St. John United Church of Christ where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with Reverend Laurie Hill officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment at Hartsburg Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the Ross B. Conrady Scholarship Fund/Logan County 4-H Foundation.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Clara's and Safe Haven Hospice for your kindness and compassionate care.

Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 1 to May 2, 2019