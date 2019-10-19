The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1725 S. Walnut St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Keyes Russell


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Keyes Russell Obituary
Elaine Keyes Russell 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elaine Keyes Russell, 93, of Springfield, died at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Illinois Presbyterian Home.
Elaine was born on March 16, 1926, in Boston, MA, the daughter of William H. and Margaret Dick Keyes. She married Myron Eugene Roberts and had a daughter and a son; Kathleen and Steven. She later married W.A. Russell; he preceded her in death in 1978.
During her lifetime, Elaine was employed as an office assistant with Albrook Air Force Base; office manager at E.J. Penny, in New York, NY; senior life correspondent at Horace Mann; secretary at the University of Florida; administrative assistant to the orchestra manager at the Metropolitan Opera, in New York City; and a volunteer at Naples Hospital in Naples, FL and Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Keyes Roberts; step-mother, Ruth Keyes, who raised her since she was 2 years old; and two sisters.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Wolf of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now