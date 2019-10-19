|
Elaine Keyes Russell 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elaine Keyes Russell, 93, of Springfield, died at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Illinois Presbyterian Home.
Elaine was born on March 16, 1926, in Boston, MA, the daughter of William H. and Margaret Dick Keyes. She married Myron Eugene Roberts and had a daughter and a son; Kathleen and Steven. She later married W.A. Russell; he preceded her in death in 1978.
During her lifetime, Elaine was employed as an office assistant with Albrook Air Force Base; office manager at E.J. Penny, in New York, NY; senior life correspondent at Horace Mann; secretary at the University of Florida; administrative assistant to the orchestra manager at the Metropolitan Opera, in New York City; and a volunteer at Naples Hospital in Naples, FL and Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Keyes Roberts; step-mother, Ruth Keyes, who raised her since she was 2 years old; and two sisters.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Wolf of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019