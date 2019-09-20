|
Elberta "June" Betts 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—June Betts, 91, of Springfield, IL gained her angel wings on Monday September 16, 2019 at Springfield Homes. She was born on June 12, 1928 in Girard, Illinois, the daughter of Wilberta and Edwin Smith. She married Robert Betts on July 24, 1953.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kathi (Bob) Walbert, Connie Cottingham, and Kristi Sperry; six grandchildren: Alvey Walbert, Courtney Holland, Andy Walbert, Nick Sperry, Kayla Cottingham (companion Shawn Wright), and Amber Sperry; 6 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Delbert (Mary) Smith, Darrel (Carole) Smith; two sister-in-laws: Dorothy Bridgwater, and Donna Collins, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. June is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She was an employee of Sangamo Electric in the cost and accounting department, followed by owning an in-home daycare for 19 years. She was a Girl Scout leader for 20 years. She was a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and was voted to be the Woman of the Year in 1982. She was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Chatham. She enjoyed many talents, including playing the violin, oil painting, knitting, sewing, golf, bowling, dancing and traveling with her husband Bob, and spending time with family.
Visitation: Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL.
Funeral: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Staab Funeral home with Rev. Clarence Rogers officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The , or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Chatham, IL.
The family of Mrs. Betts would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Springfield Homes: The Ranch. Thank you for treating her as a family member, while providing safe, comfortable and compassionate care.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019