Eldon Lee Rohlfing 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eldon Lee Rohlfing, 70, of Springfield, died at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Heritage Healthcare.
Eldon was born April 17, 1949, in Beardstown, the son of Zelmer and Anna M. Kramer Rohlfing.
Eldon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and earned his master's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield. He was employed as a Disability Claims Adjudicator for the State of Illinois. Eldon also worked at Oscar-Mayer Beardstown for 19 ½ years. He previously worked for Lincoln Land Community College as a Job Training Coordinator. Eldon was a member of First United Methodist Church and Comet Lodge #641 A.F. & A.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Catina Denise and Erica Dawn Rohlfing; and special friend, Pat Weatherby.
Eldon is survived by his grandchildren, Bradie Lashbrook of St. John, IN and Brett Nordsiek of Jerseyville, IL.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating.
Graveside Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery near Bath, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cass County Home Healthcare, 331 S. Main St., Virginia, IL 62691 or First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020