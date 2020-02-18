The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First United Methodist Church
2941 S. Koke Mill Rd.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
2941 S. Koke Mill Rd.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
near Bath, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Rohlfing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon Lee Rohlfing


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldon Lee Rohlfing Obituary
Eldon Lee Rohlfing 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eldon Lee Rohlfing, 70, of Springfield, died at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Heritage Healthcare.
Eldon was born April 17, 1949, in Beardstown, the son of Zelmer and Anna M. Kramer Rohlfing.
Eldon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and earned his master's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield. He was employed as a Disability Claims Adjudicator for the State of Illinois. Eldon also worked at Oscar-Mayer Beardstown for 19 ½ years. He previously worked for Lincoln Land Community College as a Job Training Coordinator. Eldon was a member of First United Methodist Church and Comet Lodge #641 A.F. & A.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Catina Denise and Erica Dawn Rohlfing; and special friend, Pat Weatherby.
Eldon is survived by his grandchildren, Bradie Lashbrook of St. John, IN and Brett Nordsiek of Jerseyville, IL.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating.
Graveside Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery near Bath, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cass County Home Healthcare, 331 S. Main St., Virginia, IL 62691 or First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now