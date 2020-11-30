Eldon W. Eck 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eldon W. Eck, 81, of Springfield, IL died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on August 31, 1939 in Springfield, IL to John Edward and Jewelle (DeFrates) Eck. He married Suzanne Richardson and she preceded him in death on March 22, 2020.
He is survived by four children, Mike (Kim) Eck, Tammy (John) Dozier, both of Springfield, Brenda (Dave) Sharpe of Rochester and Brian (Jane) Eck, of Springfield, three stepchildren, Wayne (Theresa) Pinney of Guilford, IN, John Pinney and Bill (Jan) Pinney, both of Riverton, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, one sister, Pat (Doug) Precht of Decatur; three brothers, Reverend John Eck, CSV of Arlington Heights, Don Eck of Salem, OR and Rich (Debbie) Eck of Tulsa, OK, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one grandchild, Emily Pinney.
Eldon was a 1957 graduate of Cathedral Boys High School and was well-known in the Springfield community for his many years in the grocery business. He started out at Gundy's, managed the Avenue Food Shop and Produce Wagon for over 30 years, and retired from MJ Kellner Foodservice in 2007.
He also spent many years coaching Cy Young little league baseball and Cathedral grade school basketball. In addition to coaching youth sports, his other favorite hobbies included horseback riding, bowling and dancing.
Eldon's greatest love of all was spending time with his family and attending his grandkids' many activities (which he carefully kept track of on a special calendar he always kept in his shirt pocket).
Private family services will be held.
Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems