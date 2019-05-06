|
|
Eleanor E. Haseley 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Springfield, IL-Eleanor E. Haseley, 92, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:15 pm at her grandson's home.
She was born September 24, 1926 the daughter of Chris and Louise (Hartwig) DeYoung. She married Carl Haseley, Nov. 16, 1947 and he preceded her in death May 26, 1998. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Julian Haseley, a daughter Cherie Tichacek and her son, Russell Haseley.
Eleanor retired in 1987 from Franklin Life Insurance Co. She was a charter member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She devoted herself to raising her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbra (David) Speck of Springfield, her grandchildren: Ryan, Corrina, and Jason Haseley, Michael and Tim Speck, Jason and Eric Tichacek. There are many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Service: The Haseley family will greet family and friends at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd., Springfield, IL, Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of services there at 10:30 am. Rev. Joshua T. Traxel will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parish Nurse Program at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL 62704
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West 544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019