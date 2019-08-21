|
Eleanor M. Brickey 1925 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Eleanor M. Brickey, 94, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was the daughter of William and Gladys Sparks. She married Allen Brickey on May 23, 1942, in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Allen Brickey, Jr and a sister, Nadine Hedrick.
Eleanor was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses – Auburn Congregation.
She is survived by her sons, David (Judith) Brickey and Curtis (Jean) Brickey; daughter-in-law, Donna Brickey; five grandchildren, Brenda (Doug) Brown, Brian (Amy) Brickey, Brad (Jeanna) Brickey, Melissa Dolan, and Matt (Sarah) Brickey; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her best friend, Cheryl Raye.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with James Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Hospice, Jehovah's Witnesses Auburn Congregation, Animal Protective League or Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019