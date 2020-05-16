The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
Eleanor M. DeRochi 1921 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Eleanor M. DeRochi of Taylorville passed away Thursday night at 10:40 p.m. at Heritage Manor in Pana. She was born in Alberta, Canada on May 7, 1921 and just observed her 99th birthday last week.
She was one of nine children of Harley and Albertina Wilcox, who immigrated to Illinois in 1923 and settled in the Stonington, Assumption, Moweaqua and Blue Mound area, and she graduated from Assumption High School.
She married Geno DeRochi on June 5, 1948 and they were married 65 years before his death on September 5, 2013. She worked at Morton's Drug Store at the cosmetics counter mixing face powder. When the children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker, where she enjoyed sewing and crocheting, canning and baking. She made cookies almost every week for the stylists at the hair salon and provided food on a regular basis for elderly neighbors and friends. She also enjoyed and looked forward to watching and taking care of her grandchildren. Elly was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Taylorville where she always looked forward to helping with the annual Holiday Bazaar.
She is the mother of Debbie Amling of rural Tower Hill, Phillip (Kriss) of Taylorville, Gina Thoele of Cantrall and Barb (Fred) Snodgrass of Taylorville. Granddaughters are Rochelle DeRochi, Elisha (Brandon) Schnieders, Stacie (Glenn) Sherman and Emily Thoele. Four great-grandsons are Jamieson and Gavin Schnieders and Aiden and Wyatt Sherman. Step-grandchildren are Will Goebel, Brian Snodgrass, Steven Snodgrass and Laura Thomas. Step great-grandchildren are Guiseppe Goebel and Carmela Goebel and Liam Thomas, Bexley Thomas, Hadley Snodgrass, Hudson and Holden Snodgrass, and Bodhi Snodgrass. She is also survived by two brothers, Jim (Joyce) Wilcox of Pana and Elmer Dean "Ambie" (Mae) Wilcox of Selma, Alabama; and one sister, Betty Wood of Quincy. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Elly was preceded in death by her husband, twin daughters in infancy, parents, and brothers, Charles and Ernie, and sisters: Lillian Johnson, Eileen Daykin Page, and Clara Mills; niece Susan Mills; step-grandchildren: Natalie Goebel and Jereme Goebel; and son-in-law Rob Amling.
Private family graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville. The Rev. Terrence E. O'Brien will officiate. Memorials in honor of Eleanor DeRochi may be made to: Quad County Hospice, 8 Huber Street, Pana, IL 62557 or Taylorville Food Pantry, 1429 East Main Cross, Taylorville, IL 62568.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home 2801 N Monroe St, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020
