Eleanor Mae Ruggles 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Eleanor Mae Ruggles, 79, of Springfield, IL passed away Monday, October 28th at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Born April 26, 1940 to Henry Wahl and Margaret Knoles in Springfield, IL, she was the second of seven children and is survived by three brothers and sisters; Dana Cave, Nora O'Neil, and Daniel Wahl. On May, 1, 1964 she married Richard Ruggles (deceased) and they were happily married for thirty-four years. They are survived by their children Richard Ruggles, Mary Ruggles, Deborah Sullivan, Terry Ruggles, Henry Ruggles, Margaret (Maggie) Jones, and Lisa Carroll; twenty grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two of her children Carol Ruggles-Rogers and Tracy Ruggles. Eleanor worked as a server/hostess at Red Lobster for thirty-four years and enjoyed it very much. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and most importantly spending time with her family. She would spend hours playing with her great-grandchildren, cuddling with her puppy and playing bingo.
Family, friends and others whose lives Eleanor touched are invited to Mott and Henning Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, November 1st for visitation, 10am Saturday, November 2nd for service and burial at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Online condolences can be made at www.mottandhenning.com courtesy of Mott and Henning Funeral Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019