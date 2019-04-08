Home

Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
(217) 935-3166
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
Bloomington, IL—Eleanor "Ellie" S. Griffin 94 of Bloomington, IL formerly of Clinton, IL passed away 6:07 PM April 7, 2019 at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Springfield, IL.
Services will be 11 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Calvert Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Myers and Rev. C. Don Ferrill officiating. Entombment will follow at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10 – 11 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation.
Ellie was born September 4, 1924 in Pennington Point, Macon County, IL the daughter of Gustav and Sophia (Johnson) Winker. She married James D. Griffin, Sr. October 28, 1945 in Bloomington, IL. He passed away March 24, 2006.
Survivors include her children, James D. (Sandy) Griffin, Jr., Springfield, IL; David W. Griffin, Clinton, IL, 2 grandchildren, Derek (Angie) Griffin, Springfield, IL; Heather (Troy) Roark, Springfield, IL; 4 great-grandchildren, Eva & Ian Griffin, Springfield, IL, and Connor & Madeline Roark, Springfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by parents, 2 brother, 1 sister.
Ellie was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church, McLean County and DeWitt County Home Extension, Business Professional Women of Clinton, United Methodist Quilt Project, and the Clinton Beautification Club. She enjoyed her flowers.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
