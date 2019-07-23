|
Elena F. Cianferri 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elena F. Cianferri, 82, of Springfield, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born February 12, 1937 in Springfield, to Gaetano "Thomas" and Giuseppa "Josephine" Liberto Cianferri.
Survivors include three brothers, Thomas (Judy) Cianferri of Ballwin, MO, Nicholas (Edith) Cianferri of Springfield and John (Carol) Cianferri of Lady Lake, FL; nieces, Cheryl Hull, Teresa (Jeff) Bierman, Heather (Chris) Stapleton, Gina (Jeff) Fuhrmann, Courtney (Ed) Agarwal, Paige (TJ) Henderson, Cara Cianferri, and Vicki (Adam) Patrick; nephews, Thomas (Diane) Cianferri, Kevin (Michelle) Cianferri, Nicholas (Donna) Cianferri, Michael (Diane) Cianferri, Matthew (Stacey) Hull, Zachary Hull, and Adam Hull and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Donald Schmertmann, her parents, and her sister, Rosalie.
Elena was a resident of Springfield all of her life. She attended Church of the Little Flower. She retired in 1992 after working 37 years at Illinois Bell Telephone.
Elena enjoyed shopping, listening to Tom Jones and Elvis, collecting Gone with the Wind memorabilia, and watching Sunday Night Football.
Visitation: 4-6pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with a Prayer Service at 4pm.
Funeral Service: 10 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Reverend Pawel Augustyniak officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church.
