Eli T. "George" Campbell 1928 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Eli T. "George" Campbell, 91, of Springfield, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Regency Care.

George was born on March 30, 1928 in Pollock, Missouri, the son of Joseph Eli and Alma Davis Campbell. He married Shirley Ann Galloway on May 7, 1955 in Perry, MO.

George served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. He later attended Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College, earning from there both a bachelor's and master's degree in Educational Administration. He was a long-time Administrator and Principal for District 186, serving at Enos, Sand Hill, Webster, and Blackhawk schools. George always stayed busy and could be found building or gardening. He was an avid Cardinals fan and was a skilled horseshoe player.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Cole Campbell, two brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Campbell of Springfield; two sons, Gary (Amber Haiyan) Campbell of Houghton, MI and Dan (wife, Erin) Campbell of Indianapolis, IN; one daughter, Pamela Campbell of Springfield; four grandchildren, Colin, Andra, Erika, and Lydia Campbell; two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, 501 W. Elliott Ave., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Cana Roth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, 501 West Elliott Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702, Center for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders, 409 W. Calhoun Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702, or a .

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019