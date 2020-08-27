Elinor Marie Davis 1931 - 2020
Mt. Pulaski, IL—. Pulaski, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center. She was born on November 22, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Alfred William and Helen Marie (Wilson) Hurrelbrink. She married Walter Martin Davis on February 16, 1952 and he preceded her in death October 31, 2011.
Marie is also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Walter M. Davis, Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Richard M. (Kathy) Davis of Mt. Pulaski, Robert H. (Jean) Davis of Mt. Pulaski and Russell T. (Stephanie) Davis of Ft. Myers, FL; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marie was a resident of Decatur for several years and also resided in Illiopolis and Ft. Myers, FL throughout her lifetime. She belonged to Latham United Methodist Church. Marie worked for the State of Illinois Department of Human Services, working with many schools and nursing homes. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, ceramics, shopping, dancing with her husband, and above all else, spending time with her family.
Private Services were held at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Rev. Dr. Mark Estrop officiating. Burial followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latham United Methodist Church, PO Box 24, Latham, IL 62543.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
