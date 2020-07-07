Elizabeth A. Campbell 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elizabeth A. Campbell, 69, of Springfield, died at 2:05 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. She was born March 2, 1951 to Curtis and Phyllis (Rich) Denison. She married Lance Campbell March 5, 1999.
She is survived by her husband, Lance; two children, Heather (Rob) Lind of Spaulding and Erik (Becky) Moore of Imperial, MO; two step-children, Sena Wescoat and Curtis Campbell, both of Springfield, eight grandchildren; one sister, Judi Serra of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Elizabeth worked as a secretary most of her life and retired from the State of Illinois.
She loved her cats and owls. Elizabeth was devoted to her family and was a loving wife.
Memorial Gathering: 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
CDC Protocol will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
