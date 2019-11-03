|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. May 1928 - 2019
Sebring, FL—Elizabeth A. "Betty" May, 91 of Sebring, FL, died at 11:20 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born March 1, 1928 in Springfield, IL, to Clifford and Marie Metzger Baker. She married Gerald May on April 12, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2019.
Survivors include six children, Mark (Marcia) May of Elkhart, Gerald May of Springfield, Daniel (Kathy) May of Rochester, Carol Groves of Springfield, Susan May of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Marlene (Joe) Maher of Springboro, OH; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Stephen May; one grandchild; one great grandchild and four siblings.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Elkhart. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and loved music and happy hour. She was proud to be named Miss Springfield 1944.
Memorial Gathering: 10-11 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Elkhart.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Elkhart, with Reverend Jeff Laible officiating. Burial will follow at Elkhart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Food Bank in Lincoln, Illinois.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019