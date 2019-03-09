Elizabeth A. Mulvihill 1928 - 2019

Glenview, IL—Elizabeth "Betty" Mulvihill, 90, died at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, IL.

Betty was born November 18, 1928, in Lohrville, IA., the daughter of Henry and Loretta (Zenner) Roetker. She married Robert J. Mulvihill on Aug. 10, 1963, in Omaha, NE; he preceded her in death in 2013.

Betty was a homemaker who sang soprano in the choir for Sunday Mass, weddings, and funerals at Christ the King Church for more than 30 years. They lived their lives in service to others, and even as they grew older, continued to deliver food and offer companionship to the elderly.

Betty was an avid seamstress who loved to create dresses and quilts for her friends and family. She loved traveling with her husband and together they visited many countries. Though she suffered from Alzheimer's for the last few years of her life, music never left her, and she continued to lead her assisted living community in singing favorite gospel songs and Broadway show tunes. She was forever courteous and grateful to her family and caregivers, telling everyone, "thank you" for even the smallest act. Fittingly, Betty passed away peacefully with Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art playing by her bedside as she joined her husband and family in the kingdom of heaven.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters, Harold Roetker, Maurice Roetker, Clair Roetker, Evelyn Pauley, and Rita James.

She is survived by one son, Daniel J. (wife, Peggy) Mulvihill of Evanston; one daughter, Connie Cody of Springfield; three grandchildren, Ian Cody of Springfield, and Dylan and Cameron Mulvihill, both of Evanston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The online at or by mail at 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.

The family of Betty Mulvihill is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019