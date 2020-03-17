The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" McBride


1931 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" McBride 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elizabeth Ann "Betty" McBride, 89, of Springfield, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
She was born January 17, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Herr.
Betty was a graduate of Feitshans High School, class of 1950. She was a homemaker and later served as a library assistant at Springfield School District 186 for many years. Betty and her husband Fred especially enjoyed serving as volunteer ushers at Sangamon Auditorium for more than a decade.
Betty is survived by a son, Mark (wife, Cheryl) of Springfield; a daughter, Joy (husband, Robert) Krutek of Hanahan, South Carolina; and two granddaughters, Tiffany (husband, Curt) of Chicago and Morgan of Wheeling, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert J. Herr; and her husband of 57 years, Fred McBride, Jr.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
At Betty's request, private family ceremonies were held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Elizabeth Ann "Betty" McBride is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
