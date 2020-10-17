Elizabeth Burnett 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elizabeth Burnett, 73, of Springfield, died at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private family graveside will be held at Old Chatham Cemetery.
