Elizabeth E. Lowe 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elizabeth E. Lowe of Springfield, died at 6:15 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Villa Health Care East in Sherman. She was born December 27, 1922 in Springfield to John and Mary Fox Williamson. She married Siebert Lowe on December 23, 1942 and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2000.
Survivors include two grandsons, John (Marilyn) Lowe of Sherman and Jeremy (Amy) Lowe of Springfield and four great grandchildren, Kristin and Karlee Lowe and Christian and Levi Lowe; daughter-in-law, Sharol Lowe of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one son, John S. Lowe.
Elizabeth was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and American Business Women's Association and the Order of Eastern Star – Flower City Chapter.
She retired from the State of Illinois where she worked as an Administrative Assistant.
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield and from 9 – 10 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Third Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Third Presbyterian Church with Dr. Joe Eby officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Presbyterian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 21 to July 22, 2019