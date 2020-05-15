|
|
Elizabeth Joan Fischbeck 1930 - 2020
Ft. Collins, CO—Elizabeth Joan Fischbeck, 89, of Ft. Collins, CO and formerly of Jacksonville, IL and Denton, TX passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Columbine West Nursing Home in Ft. Collins, CO. She was born on August 16, 1930 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Ralph Reel and Myrtle Bender Shewmaker. She married George D. Fischbeck, of Roodhouse, IL on August 7, 1954 and he survives.
She is also survived by a son, Stuart (Julie) Fischbeck of Ft. Collins, CO; three grandchildren, Emma, Carlos and Noah Fischbeck all of Ft. Collins, CO; and a brother, Robert Eugene Shewmaker.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Illinois College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught in Roodhouse and at Richwoods High School in Peoria, IL for several years. Elizabeth volunteered with hospice in Jacksonville, and was a longtime volunteer with the Pink Ladies at Flow Memorial Hospital in Denton. She was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed gardening, exercising and being outdoors. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Jacksonville with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Franklin, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Elizabeth Joan Fischbeck where they will be given to a charity at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville will be assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 17 to May 18, 2020