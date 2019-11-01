|
Elizabeth K. "Betty" Rodier 1936 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Elizabeth K. "Betty" Rodier, 83, of Petersburg, died at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Betty was born February 14, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Herman and Catherine Fuchs Bierbaum. She married Norman William Rodier on April 26, 1958, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on September 4, 2007.
Betty graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1954 and earned her associate degree from St. John's School of Nursing. She retired after more than 20 years of service as an RN after working in various doctor's offices, Memorial Medical Center, and the Motherhouse. She took care of children, new mothers, and the elderly. Betty was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Petersburg and a former member of Christ the King where she volunteered for funeral luncheons. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved old movies. Betty was a very loving mother who taught her children to be independent.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Edward Rodier; daughter, Julie Seck; and sister, Mary A. Walker.
Betty is survived by her son, Jeff (wife, Norine) Rodier of Springfield; daughter, Paula (husband, Tom) Proulx of Evansville, WI; grandchildren, Melissa (husband, Brian) Proulx and Christopher Proulx; great-granddaughter, Natalie Proulx; and two nephews, Curt and Steve Galloway.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Trenton Rauck officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-9959.
