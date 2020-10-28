1/1
Elizabeth L. "Bette" Vance
Elizabeth L. "Bette" Vance 1927 - 2020
Monmouth, IL—Elizabeth L. " Bette " Vance, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 8:10 pm on Friday October 23, 2020 at Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, IL Bette was born on December 30, 1927 in Monmouth and is the daughter of Emery B. and Dorothy E. Shauman Davis. Bette married Donovan Duke Vance on December 16, 1950 at Coldbrook Christian Church. He preceded her in death on February 10, 1998. Don and Bette resided in Springfield for 35 years where she taught grade school until returning to Oquawka in 1985. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Hofmeister and Bill of Oquawka, Illinois and her granddaughter, Nichole "Nikki" Hofmeister of Monmouth, Illinois. She is preceded in her death by her parents, her husband, Donovan, and her brother, Bill Davis.
Due to social distancing and recommendations by the Center for Disease Control restrictions are suggested and masks would be recommended. A funeral service for Bette Vance is planned at Turnbull Funeral Home in Monmouth on Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:30 am. Her interment will follow in Monmouth Cemetery next to her husband, Donovan. Friends and family may call and pay their respects to Bette at the Turnbull Funeral Home Monmouth on Thursday all day. A memorial fund is being established for either, Wednesday Night Live at Faith United Presbyterian Church of Monmouth, or the PEO Scholarship Fund. To leave a remembrance of Bette or for more information please visit www.turnbullfuneralhomes.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
Turnbull Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Turnbull Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Monmouth, IL 61462
(309) 734-2131
