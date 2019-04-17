|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Van Meter 1922 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Elizabeth "Betty" Van Meter, 96, formerly of Springfield, died at 2:05 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospice. She was born on August 21, 1922, in Springfield, to Guy and Christine (Yost) Morris. She married LeRoy Van Meter on March 6, 1943 at St. Barbara's Church and he preceded her in death in 1978.
Survivors include 2 sons, James (Jona) Van Meter and Donald (Cheryl) Van Meter, both of Springfield; 3 grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Trader of Rochester, Shawn (Tom) Harris of NC, and Chad (fiancé: Emma) Van Meter of Florida; 4 great-grandchildren, Sarah Trader, Jared Trader, Heather Harris, and Lily Van Meter.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Lorraine Jallas, and brother, Edward Morris.
Betty retired from the Secretary of State Driver's License Testing Facility, prior to that, she was a homemaker.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home –Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Robert Jallas officiating.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at 11:00 am, Monday, April 22, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to or St. John's Hospice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at both the Villas and St John's Hospital (11th floor west and hospice unit) for the wonderful care given to Betty during her stay.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019