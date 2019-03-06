|
Elizabeth W. Hawk 1926 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Elizabeth W. Hawk, 92, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Springfield.
Elizabeth was born on July 23, 1926, in Altamont, the daughter of Theodore and Elizabeth (Siegman) Krueger. She married Virgel A. Hawk on December 14, 1946; he preceded her in death in 1980.
She worked for many years as a secretary at the Bureau of Maintenance where she loved her job. Elizabeth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edinburg. She loved spending time with her family, Sunday dinners, and her beagles.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by one son, Michael (Barbara) Hawk D.M.D; one daughter, Debra (Robert) Mitzel; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edinburg with Reverend Gaylord Spilker officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019