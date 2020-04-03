|
Ella Clystia Reichart 1929 - 2020
Tallula, IL—Ella Clystia Reichart, 90, of Tallula, died at 1:50 am, Friday, April 3, 2020 at Villa Healthcare East in Sherman. She was born July 7, 1929 in Tallula, IL to Bluford and Calla (Beatty) Schone. She married Charles Thomas Reichart on March 2, 1952 and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2005.
Survivors include one daughter, Melissa (Steve) Ferguson of Mattoon; two sons, DuWayne (Patty) Reichart of Sherman and Mike (Janeen) Reichart of Tallula; six grandchildren, Tyler (Abby) Ferguson, Audra (Phil) Persino, Brandon Reichart, Brock (Allison) Reichart, Seth (Jenny) Reichart, Sara (Ryan) Howard; one step-grandson, Josh (Christine) Short; great grandchildren, Chase Reichart, Brady and Hannah Reichart, Emy and Maren Reichart, Jack Ferguson, Charlie Persino, Brooklynn Reiser, and Mallory, Preston, and Taylor Short.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one granddaughter, Emily Reichart and one sister, Itha Winkelmann.
Ella was a member of Tallula Christian Church. Ella was the salutatorian of her High School graduating class. She was a homemaker and prior to marriage she worked for the State of Illinois for four and a half years.
Private services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tallula Basic Life Support Team c/o Bud King, P.O. Box 83 Tallula, IL 62688.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020