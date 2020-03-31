|
Ellen Ann Indermark 1933 - 2020
Brooksville, FL—Ellen Ann Indermark, 86, of Brooksville, Florida and Springfield, Illinois, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1933, in Blue Mound, Illinois and was raised in Kincaid. Her parents were Russell and Julia (Hayden) Meachum, both deceased. Ellen was a warm, compassionate and loving woman. She retired from Illinois Bell/AT&T. After retirement, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Sangamon State University with an MSW in counseling. She co-founded Stillmeadow Counseling Center with her husband Roger. She was an adjunct professor at Sangamon State University for Human Development Counseling. She was a demonstrator at Clayville Folk Arts Center. Ellen was fascinated with her family genealogy and was a direct descendant of John and Priscilla Mullins Alden of the Mayflower. She belonged to the Mayflower Society. She was a member of MENSA and a colleague of Virginia Satir. Her hobbies were foremost laughing with family and friends. Quilting, lace making, needlework, weaving, knitting, gardening, and bird watching kept her busy and made her happy. She loved animals, was an avid reader, traveled the world with Roger and never lost her love of music and dancing. Ellen believed in the principles of Unity Faith and believed everyone "should bloom where they're planted". A son, John predeceased her along with her great-grandson, Alexander Contreras-Rogers; two brothers, Thomas Meachum and William (Billy) Meachum, two sisters, Betty Jean Barton of Springfield and Mary Margaret Rora of Decatur; a granddaughter, Heather Ellen Rogers-Vargas; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Indermark of Collinsville, Walter Barton of Springfield and Richard Rora of Decatur. She is survived by her children: Christine (Tim) Diamond of Brooksville, Florida, Sheila Indermark of Maryland and George (Laura) Indermark of Springfield. Her adored grandchildren are Amy C. Roger's of Bartlett, IL, George (Angela) Indermark, Jr. of Springfield, Laci (Ray) Indermark of Sherman, Andrea (Jason) Winner of Springfield, and Micheal (Michelle) Winner of Dawson She has 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren survive her that she loved unconditionally. Also, surviving are her sisters-in-law, Linda Meachum of Mahomet, Sally Kunze of Belleville and Mary Indermark of Collinsville and her brother-in-law David Kunze of Belleville. Ellen has many much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held for Ellen this summer.
