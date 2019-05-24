|
Elmer Eugene Schuster 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elmer Eugene Schuster, 87, of Springfield, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the Bridge Care Suites. He was born on May 11, 1932 in McLeansboro, Illinois to Isidor and Helen Rich Schuster. Gene married Bernice Tolley on October 29, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas and she preceded him in death on May 10, 2005.
Mr. Schuster is survived by his children: Rick Schuster of Springfield and Sherry (Joe) Rath of Chatham, four grandchildren, eight and 1/2 great-grandchildren and two sisters: Virginia Allen and Charlotte Schuster. He was preceded in death by two brothers Marvin Dale Schuster and Arnold Cocke.
Gene owned and operated S & S Petroleum Maintenance for thirty four years retiring in 1997. He then worked construction for Rath Builders for fifteen years. Gene was a long time member of the Aqua Sports Club and an avid fisherman. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Tuesday at Bisch and Son. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 25 to May 26, 2019