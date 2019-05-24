Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Eugene Schuster


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmer Eugene Schuster Obituary
Elmer Eugene Schuster 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elmer Eugene Schuster, 87, of Springfield, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the Bridge Care Suites. He was born on May 11, 1932 in McLeansboro, Illinois to Isidor and Helen Rich Schuster. Gene married Bernice Tolley on October 29, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas and she preceded him in death on May 10, 2005.
Mr. Schuster is survived by his children: Rick Schuster of Springfield and Sherry (Joe) Rath of Chatham, four grandchildren, eight and 1/2 great-grandchildren and two sisters: Virginia Allen and Charlotte Schuster. He was preceded in death by two brothers Marvin Dale Schuster and Arnold Cocke.
Gene owned and operated S & S Petroleum Maintenance for thirty four years retiring in 1997. He then worked construction for Rath Builders for fifteen years. Gene was a long time member of the Aqua Sports Club and an avid fisherman. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Tuesday at Bisch and Son. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Download Now