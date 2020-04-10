Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Elmo Taylor
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Elmo Taylor Jr. Obituary
Elmo Taylor Jr. 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elmo Taylor Jr. 83, departed this life on April 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 12, 1937 in Dublin, MS, the son of Alma Taylor and Elmo Taylor Sr.
He married Zelma Ettress in 1956. Mr. Elmo Taylor Jr. was a Certified Chef at Greyhound Bus Station for 40 years.
Viewing Only from 10:00am-12:00pm, Monday April 13, 2020, at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Elder Elias Walton, Committal.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
