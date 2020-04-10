|
|
Elmo Taylor Jr. 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elmo Taylor Jr. 83, departed this life on April 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 12, 1937 in Dublin, MS, the son of Alma Taylor and Elmo Taylor Sr.
He married Zelma Ettress in 1956. Mr. Elmo Taylor Jr. was a Certified Chef at Greyhound Bus Station for 40 years.
Viewing Only from 10:00am-12:00pm, Monday April 13, 2020, at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Elder Elias Walton, Committal.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020