Elnora Jessica Holder Tanzyus 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elnora Jessica Holder Tanzyus passed away on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family.
Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church at 2300 Wilshire, Springfield, Illinois at 10:00 am with visitation prior to the funeral from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Burial will be in a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
. Due to Covid19 social distancing will be observed.
She was born December 13, 1933 to John Holder and Jessie Bailey Holder in Kennett, Missouri. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1953. She met Richard Tanzyus via a cousin of her future husband, Eunice Leschewski Cutler, whom she married on March 27, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois.
Elnora was a loved and devoted mother and grandma whose world revolved around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her never ending love and chocolate chip cookies will be forever missed.
Elnora and Richard had four children: Barb Tanzyus of Springfield, Illinois, Sandi (Bill) Radzimanowski of Nashville, Tennessee, Linda (Dave) Campbell of Springfield, Illinois and Dave (Kristin) Tanzyus of Collinsville, Illinois; grandchildren: John (Carly) Radzimanowski of Nashville, Tennessee, Morgan (Chad) Hemphill of Nashville, Tennessee, Alli (Kory) Fry of Springfield, Illinois, Cameron Tanyzus of Collinsville, Illinois and Caleb Tanzyus of Collinsville, Illinois and four great grandchildren: Joel, Rowan, Kyan and Elliott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and one sister.