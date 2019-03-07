|
|
Elsie A. Rudin 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elsie A. Rudin, 91 of Springfield passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski.
She was born Oct. 29, 1927, the daughter of John and Ethel South Courtney.
She married Robert Rudin in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1982. Also, preceded in death by one son, John, six sisters, and three brothers.
Surviving are two daughters, Arlene (Jack) Beck and Bonnie (Tommy) Boucher; one son, Robert A. (Cecelia) Rudin Jr.; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two brothers, John Edward and Harry Lee Courtney; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 11:00 a.m. at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Vonderlieth Living Center.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019