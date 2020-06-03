Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elsie's life story with friends and family

Share Elsie's life story with friends and family

Elsie Kahl

Litchfield, IL - Elsie Kahl, 93, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:05 P.M. at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hillsboro, IL. Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store