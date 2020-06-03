Elsie Kahl
Litchfield, IL - Elsie Kahl, 93, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:05 P.M. at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hillsboro, IL. Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.