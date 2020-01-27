|
Elsie L. Lewis 1926 - 2020
Mason City, IL—Elsie L. Lewis, 93, of Mason City, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, at 7:20 a.m. She was born December 14, 1926 in Hudson, Illinois., the daughter of William Bustle and Agnes Noble, she married G. Cargill Lewis on November 8, 1946 in Mason City, Illinois.
Elsie is survived by three children: Robert (Connie) Lewis of St. Peters, MO, Monica (Roger) Banister of Mason City, IL, and Mark (Mona) Lewis of Litchfield, IL; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and six step great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one step great-great- grandchild; and her sister Ollie Fancher of Mason City, IL.
Elsie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mason City. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed quilting and genealogy but her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Troy Lewis, sister Gertrude Bass, and brother Robert Bustle.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL with Pastor Luke Wolford officiating, burial to follow at Mason City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Mason City or Mason City Area Nursing Home Activity Department. Online condolences may be let at www.hurleyfh.com
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020