Elsie M. Boersma

Elsie M. Boersma Obituary
Elsie M Boersma 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Elsie M. Boersma, 92, of Springfield, passed away at her home, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 6:35 pm.
She was born in Chicago, IL. February 13, 1927 the daughter of Michael and Anna (Ulreich) Kappel. She married Richard F. Boersma in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents, four bothers and three sisters.
Elsie earlier in life worked for Goodman's manufacturing where she met her husband Richard. Following their marriage, Elsie remained at home to care for her family. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Yearlings Bowling league at Strike and Spare Lanes in Laketown. She enjoyed reading and as time went on and her sight became challenged, she was thankful for the Illinois Talking Books. She played Bunco, enjoyed Illini Basketball, her beloved Chicago Cubs and would often enjoy watching Golf and Tennis. Elsie attended Cherry Hills Church. Most of all, she loved and adored her family and especially her grandchildren. She was their biggest supporter and was very proud as they all graduated college.
Surviving are her children: Cathy (Terry) Anderson of Divernon, IL, Sandy (Van) Sotraidis of Maryland Heights, MO, and Richard (Cynthia) Boersma of Kansas City, MO., five grandchildren: Adriane (Eric) Leimkuehler of Parkville, MO, Emily (Mark) Murskyj of Lockport, IL, Christopher Sotraidis of St. Louis, MO, Ian Anderson of Bozeman, MT, and Jacqueline Sotraidis, Long Beach, CA, a sister, Dorothy Olson of Lawrenceville, GA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Boersma family will greet friends at the Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen, Springfield, IL from 4-7 pm Monday, April 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 am. Pastor Jeff Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Friends of Sangamon County Animal Control P.O. Box 9742 Springfield, IL 62791 or a .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
