Elsie M. Davis 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elsie M. Davis, 95, of Springfield died at 3:49 am, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Springfield. She was born on February 15, 1925 in Niantic, IL, the daughter of Austin and Anna Crowell Canaday. She married Lloyd Davis on June 14, 1947; they later divorced.
She is survived by daughters, Linda (husband, Walt) Clevenger of Cantrall and Carol Vincent (companion, Dennis Simonson) of Springfield; brothers, Bob of Decatur and Jack (Ida) Canaday of Mt. Zion; sister, Dorothy (Marcos) Lucero of Tucson, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene, Amos and George; one sister, Betty Cook and adopted grandson, Bobby Sandidge.
Elsie assisted the military during WWII by making artillery and ammunition at the Sangamon Ordnance Plant in Illiopolis from 1943-1945.
She obtained her diploma from Beauty School in Decatur in 1946. She was the owner and operator of Elsie's Beauty Shop, retiring in 1993.
She was a loving Mother, devoted Christian, loved cooking, listening to gospel music and watching game shows. She was a hard worker and insisted on mowing her own lawn until she was into her 90's.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home, 1109 S. 5th Street, Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 12:00 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Gary Gilley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice
or "Pay it Forward" in memory of Elsie.
Elsie's family would like to thank Cheryl Hebron, Jodi Lorta and the entire staff at Estates Senior Living and Spa for the loving care, dedication and home-like atmosphere that made Elsie's final months easier as she grew to love them all.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems