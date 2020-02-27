Home

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
432 Seventh St.
Illiopolis, IL 62539
(217) 486-2311
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
432 Seventh St.
Illiopolis, IL 62539
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home
432 Seventh St.
Illiopolis, IL 62539
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Springfield, IL
Elsie McElyea Obituary
Elsie McElyea 1933 - 2020
Niantic, IL—Elsie M. McElyea, 87, of Niantic, passed away on Wednesday, February, 19, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth. Elsie was born on January 11, 1933, in Springfield, IL. the daughter of Thomas and Viola Wilson. She married Joseph McElyea on June 30, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas.
Elsie loved sewing, crocheting, and talking endlessly about her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by those who knew her. Elsie's family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Ontiveros and the fifth-floor staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Viola; and two brothers, Thomas "Sonny" and Donald.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Carole Smith, of Durham, NC.; sons, David McElyea, of Illiopolis, and Keith (Laura) McElyea of Decatur; sisters Frances Wilson of Dover, DE; Jennifer (Mike) McCarty of Lander, WY; brorther, John Wilson of Pleasant Plains; grandchildren, Donald, Gaston, David, Benjamin, Joseph, Michael, Andrew and Alyssa; twelve great grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis. Funeral services will be held at 9:30AM on Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 11:00AM at Camp Butler National Cemetery, in Springfield, Illinois with Father Joe Malloy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
