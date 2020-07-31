1/1
Elsie Mlacnik
1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elsie Mlacnik, 93, of Springfield, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Elsie was born December 12, 1926, in Taylorville, the daughter of Jacob and Barbara Nemanich Brancel. She married Herman Dalry in 1949. He preceded her in death in 1977. She later married William Mlacnik on November 23, 1988.
Elsie was employed with Clifton Gunderson until her retirement in 1985. She enjoyed playing bridge, polka dancing and shuffleboard. She was a wonderful woman, our angel.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Brancel.
Elsie is survived by her husband, William Mlacnik of Springfield; daughter, Janet Dalry of Virden; sister, Dorothy Brancel of Taylorville; four nieces; one nephew; three stepchildren and numerous grandchildren.
Private family ceremonies were held.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
