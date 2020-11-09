Elsie P. Venvertloh 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elsie P. Venvertloh, 84, of Springfield, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Elsie was born in Springfield on March 12, 1936, the daughter of Matthew and Katie (Stimac) Pavletich. She married Carl E. Venvertloh on May 3, 1958, in Springfield, and they were married for 60 years.
She attended St. Patrick's Grade School and then Sacred Heart Academy where she earned a silver cross and a gold medal in piano. She graduated as salutatorian. Elsie worked as the residential manager for the Springfield Diocese at Pope John Paul I apartments for 17 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Serra Club of Springfield, and was also very active in pro-life work. Elsie started playing the organ for church at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at age twelve and continued playing at various churches until age seventy. She was also involved in special-education CCD.
Elise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; son, John Venvertloh; daughter, Carolyn Venvertloh; brothers, John, Matthew, Joseph, Thomas and Nickolas Pavletich; and sister, Mary Majewski.
She is survived by her sons, William "Bill" (Laura) Venvertloh of Springfield, and David "Dave" (Susan) Venvertloh of Northfield; daughters, Mary (Thomas) Maurer of Springfield, and Nancy (Pete) Meeker of Springfield; grandchildren, William "Chip" Venvertloh, Jr., Chris (Brenna) Venvertloh, Luke Meeker, Nikki (Joe) Wirtz, Marianna Venvertloh, and Gwendolyn Meeker; great-grandchildren, Benett, Andrew, Patrick, Avery, and Bryson; sisters, Bertha Burt of Pawnee, and Cathy Murphy of Virden; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62702, with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, O.P., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the Mass livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/alscatholic
Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries, 1220 Outer Park Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.
