Elvin Glenn Zook, MD 1937 - 2020
Elvin Glenn Zook, MD, 83, died on November 24, 2020, at home after dealing with the effects of Parkinson's Disease for over 10 years.
Elvin was born on March 21, 1937 in rural Huntington County, Indiana to Glenn H. Zook and Ruth Barton Zook. His father died when Elvin was 4 years old. With his mother and older sister (the late Martha Z. Burns), he grew up on the family farm with his paternal grandparents.
Elvin met his future wife, Sharon Neher, at Manchester College in Indiana. After accepting her invitation to a Sadie Hawkins event, the rest is history. They were married on December 11, 1960.
Upon graduation from Manchester College in 1959, he attended Indiana University School of Medicine, graduating in 1963. He then began residency training at Indiana University, ultimately becoming qualified and board certified in three surgical specialties: General Surgery (1970), Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery (1970), and Plastic Surgery (1972). During his residency training he also served in the Indiana National Guard. For the next two years, Elvin practiced at Marion County General Hospital in Indianapolis and then spent several weeks volunteering his surgical skills on the Ship Hope in Brazil.
He moved to Springfield, Illinois in June 1973 where he was a founding member of the newly established Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in the Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery. This challenge became one of his greatest passions in life. Elvin became Professor of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery in July 1973 and served in this position for thirty-three years.
During his years at SIU School of Medicine until his retirement in 2011, his team trained sixty plastic surgery residents, many fellows in hand surgery and microsurgery, and hundreds of medical students. His former residents now collectively refer to themselves as "Zookies."
Elvin's involvement in Plastic Surgery and medical education extended far beyond SIU School of Medicine. He was a member of thirty-three medical organizations on the local, state, and national levels. He served on the Boards of many of these organizations and was President or Chairman of the following: Association of Academic Chairmen of Plastic Surgery (1986-87), American Board of Plastic Surgery (1986-87), American Society of Plastic Surgeons (1993-94), Memorial Medical Center Department of Plastic Surgery (1978-1987, 1997-2011). He developed and presented eighty-one Instructional Courses on Plastic Surgery and served as a Visiting Professor sixty-one times where he gave 258 presentations.
In 2004, Elvin was awarded Clinician of the Year by the American Association of Plastic Surgeons. This was followed by an Honorary Award in 2008 from the same organization. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons also awarded him a Special Honorary Citation in 2008.
Dr. Zook's life outside of medicine was dedicated to the love he had for his family. Survivors include his wife Sharon and their three daughters: Tara (Gregory) Bennett, Leigh (James) Krueger, and Nicole (Eric) Sommer, plus seven grandchildren and their significant others; Jace Bennett (Caitlin Christensen), Julia Krueger (fiancé, Michael Benjamin), Clare (Logan) Morris, David Krueger (Mallory Rasmussen), Ethan Sommer, Cort Sommer, and Nola Sommer.
Elvin served as Deacon and Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
All those who knew Elvin understood how much he appreciated hunting and wildlife management. He loved deer hunting at the Pike County family farm, elk hunting in New Mexico, and dove hunting over sunflowers he managed at his home. He planted and nurtured hundreds of trees on and around his property, Prairie Oaks. Elvin was an avid reader his entire life, and many people were touched by the books he chose for them as gifts. He was a fascinated student of antiques and enjoyed his collection. He and Sharon traveled extensively, enjoying many river cruises in recent years. Finally, he loved Indiana University basketball, particularly the Bobby Knight era.
The Zook family thanks Carelink and Memorial Home Hospice for their care and support of Elvin during his final months.
A Celebration of Life for Elvin will be held at a future date to be determined.
Memorial gifts may be donated to the Elvin G. Zook Endowed Chair in Plastic Surgery at MMC Foundation, Mail Code 61, 701 N 1st Street, Springfield IL 62781-0001.
