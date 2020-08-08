Or Copy this URL to Share

Elvis Rowland Jr. 1949 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Elvis Cornelius Rowland Jr. 71, departed this life on Friday August 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Elvis was born January 27, 1949, the son of Elvis Rowland Sr. and Lillian Stevens.

Funeral Services Wednesday August 12, 2020

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703

Elder Elias Walton Officiating

Service:10:00am-11:00am

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store