Elvis Rowland Jr. 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elvis Cornelius Rowland Jr. 71, departed this life on Friday August 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Elvis was born January 27, 1949, the son of Elvis Rowland Sr. and Lillian Stevens.
Funeral Services Wednesday August 12, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Elder Elias Walton Officiating
Service:10:00am-11:00am
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.