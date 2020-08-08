1/1
Elvis Rowland Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvis Rowland Jr. 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Elvis Cornelius Rowland Jr. 71, departed this life on Friday August 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Elvis was born January 27, 1949, the son of Elvis Rowland Sr. and Lillian Stevens.
Funeral Services Wednesday August 12, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Elder Elias Walton Officiating
Service:10:00am-11:00am
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My deepest sympathy to the whole Family. May God guide & carry you thru this time. God bless.
Trina Cypress
Friend
August 8, 2020
U were an awesome father, uncle, n friend. I love you ❤ and your gonna truely be missed.
Chanda Florence
Family
August 8, 2020
Dad acting Silly with his daughters
Dad what can I say, you were a great man and excellent father. I know you wanted to be here longer. You fought but God needed you at your eternal home. Love you forever and always. Your twin!
Niambi
Daughter
August 7, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend! Sweet kind man
Cheryl Kauffold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved