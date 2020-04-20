|
|
Elwyn Buche 1932 - 2020
Placentia, CA—Elwyn Buche, 87, passed away on March 8, 2020.
Elwyn was born on November 14, 1932 in Lowell, Indiana. He was the son of Earl and Gertrude Buche. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Fought on August 9, 1952 in Crown Point, Indiana. She passed away in 2012. They were proceeded in death by a newborn daughter, Katherine, twin sister of daughter Kathleen.
Surviving are his children: Tim (Fran) Buche of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, Kathleen (David) Meyer of Lincoln, IL, Stephen (Candace) Buche of Lincoln, IL and Shari (David) Alley of Yorba Linda, CA as well as nine grandchildren: Maribeth Buche (Benjamin) Cunningham, Mark Buche, Christopher ( Betsy) Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer (Luke) Boyd, Zachary (Danna) Buche, Rachel Buche, James(Shelby) Alley, Lauren Alley (D.J.) Whiteand Sarah Alley (Kevin) Ascheri. He also was very proud to have 10 great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Samantha Cunningham, Benjamin and Samantha Meyer, Elijah, Lea and Ivy Boyd, Kennedy, Zayden and Beckham Buche.
Elwyn was raised in Crown Point Indiana. He worked with his father and brothers in the family barber shop polishing shoes as a boy. While he attended Crown Point High School, he was a standout athlete in Track and Field and Basketball. He was also a member of the choir which turned into a lifelong love of musical performances at church, revivals and family events.
He attended Lincoln Bible Institute(now Lincoln Christian University)graduating in 1956. He and Mary Ann served with several churches throughout central Illinois and northern Indiana before moving to Loogootee, Indiana to serve at First Christian Church. While living there and ministering to his church he attended Indiana University completing his master's degree in Education. In 1964 Elwyn and Mary Ann moved back to Lincoln, this time to join the faculty of Lincoln Christian College. During his time at LCC he earned his Doctorate Degree in Educational Administration from Illinois State University. He served at Lincoln Christian College until 1980 when he, along with Mary Ann and daughter Shari, moved to California to join the faculty at Pacific Christian College (now Hope International University). He served in various capacities, including chair of the Church Growth department and Dean of the Graduate Study Program. Elwyn also worked with the Southern California Evangelizing Association (SCEA) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WSAC) an accrediting organization. He served as a consultant and Pastor to a number of southern California churches in interim. He was a witness to his fellow residents at Bradford Square participating in Bible Study sessions and organizing weekly transportation to Eastside Christian Church.
With an appropriate level of caution, the family chose to forgo a much-deserved memorial service for an expected crowd of hundreds at Eastside Christian Church where he had attended for 40 years. Eastside Pastor Gene Appel, a long-time family friend presided over a graveside service for family members. A student that Elwyn had mentored, Sean Mattasang a family favorite, "How Great Thou Art".
Contributions In memory of Elwyn, may be made to Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Drive Lincoln, Illinois or Eastside Christian Church, 3330 E. Miraloma Ave. Anaheim, CA.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020