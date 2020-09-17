Emersyn Rayne Lee 2020 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Emersyn Rayne Lee, of Springfield, went home into Jesus' arms at 11:39 pm, September 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, shortly after she was born. She is the daughter of Ryan and Kelle (Morrison) Lee.
She is survived by her parents; adoring big sister, Ellyson Lee; grandparents, Brad and Linda Morrison of Quincy and Robert and Natalie Lee of Virginia; aunts and uncles, Michelle (Cris) Merta of West Lafayette, IN, Kristin (Brad) Adams of Quincy, Kelsey (Joel) Gardner of Olney, and Katie (Dylan) Holloway of Rock Falls, and cousins, Kinsley and Brynleigh Adams and Ava and Charlotte Merta.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria Grace Lee.
Visitation: 10:00 – 11:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes School in memory of Emersyn Rayne Lee.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
